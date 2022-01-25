10K Urea bags being sold daily on recommended price

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 10,000 bags of Urea fertilizers were being sold on recommended prices in district Khanewal to facilitate farmers.

The was stated by Deputy Director Agriculture Manzoor Gill during a briefing given to deputy commissioner Salman Khan, at grain market. The deputy commissioner visited grain market to check availability of Urea fertilizers.

He inspected record of different dealers. He directed officers of Agriculture Department to keep checking availability of fertilizers at 63 fair price shops, introduced at union council level. He directed the officials to ensure sale of fertilizer on notified price only. He also instructed them to take strict action against the dealers involved in hoarding of Urea fertilizer.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail was also present.