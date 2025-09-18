Open Menu

'Recharge Pakistan Project' Reviewed In DI Khan To Tackle Climate Challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A meeting was held in Dera Ismail Khan to review the Recharge Pakistan Project, an initiative being launched with the support of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to address the growing threats of climate change.

The session was chaired by Commissioner Dera Division Zafar-ul-Islam and attended by officials from police, forests, irrigation, social welfare, agriculture, and other departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam said Pakistan, like the rest of the world, is facing severe climate threats including unpredictable weather, heavy rains, and floods. He stressed that the project would help mitigate these risks and strengthen preparedness for future challenges.

Four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all within Dera Division, have been included in the initiative.

The commissioner directed all departments to work in close coordination and ensure timely completion of tasks, warning that negligence or delays would not be tolerated.

He instructed the Social Welfare Department to verify NGOs and ensure compliance with standards and SOPs. Zafar-ul-Islam added that he would personally supervise the project, with monthly review meetings to track progress, so that the public can benefit from its outcomes without delay.

