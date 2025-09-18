Open Menu

WFP,Secretariat To Support Children,women In Flood-affected Districts

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The South Punjab Secretariat and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)

agreed to collaborate in providing nutritional support to children under two years of age,

pregnant women, and mothers affected by floods in South Punjab.

In this connection, WFP Programme Officer Jack Frith Powell and Provincial Head Dr Amara Khan

visited the South Punjab Secretariat and met with Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani.

Speaking at the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani stated that the government’s

priority was to accelerate relief activities for flood victims. He reaffirmed that the South Punjab Secretariat would extend full cooperation to WFP in coordinating with local administration and facilitating on-ground measures.

He emphasized that close coordination between the two institutions will ensure the success of the emergency nutrition relief programme for women and children.

The WFP delegation, during a briefing, informed that the programme will initially be launched in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, and Bahawalpur. Affected families would be provided with fortified wheat flour,

pulses, and ghee. In addition, malnourished children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers will receive food supplements and high-energy biscuits.

The delegation further noted that food assistance will be extended not only to relief camps but also directly to households to maximize coverage and benefit as many affected families as possible.

