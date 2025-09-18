WFP,Secretariat To Support Children,women In Flood-affected Districts
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The South Punjab Secretariat and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)
agreed to collaborate in providing nutritional support to children under two years of age,
pregnant women, and mothers affected by floods in South Punjab.
In this connection, WFP Programme Officer Jack Frith Powell and Provincial Head Dr Amara Khan
visited the South Punjab Secretariat and met with Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani.
Speaking at the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani stated that the government’s
priority was to accelerate relief activities for flood victims. He reaffirmed that the South Punjab Secretariat would extend full cooperation to WFP in coordinating with local administration and facilitating on-ground measures.
He emphasized that close coordination between the two institutions will ensure the success of the emergency nutrition relief programme for women and children.
The WFP delegation, during a briefing, informed that the programme will initially be launched in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, and Bahawalpur. Affected families would be provided with fortified wheat flour,
pulses, and ghee. In addition, malnourished children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers will receive food supplements and high-energy biscuits.
The delegation further noted that food assistance will be extended not only to relief camps but also directly to households to maximize coverage and benefit as many affected families as possible.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
More Stories From Pakistan
-
338,000 tons of wheat recovered in Punjab crackdown on hoarders5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-KSA’s cooperation deepened after historic defence agreement: Experts5 minutes ago
-
Man posing as govt employee in police uniform held5 minutes ago
-
KP CS stresses targeted operations against terrorists, vows public consultation in security measures5 minutes ago
-
Two nabbed for killing, injuring citizens over minor issue15 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 18 accused in operations against drugs, illegal arms, liquor15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of development projects in Dera15 minutes ago
-
KP Finance department underscores need for new NFC award25 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police solve murder case, 2 arrested25 minutes ago
-
Priority being accorded to resolve peoples’ problems: DC25 minutes ago
-
Edversity showcases Pakistan’s innovation at Kazan Digital Week 2025 in Russia25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on health sector development schemes45 minutes ago