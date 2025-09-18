DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq has awarded police officers and personnel with cash prizes and commendation certificates for showing outstanding performance in the line of duty.

An official told APP on Thursday that the DIG Tariq appreciated the dedication and sacrifices of the officers, terming their contributions as a milestone in maintaining public safety and ensuring peace in the Federal capital.

He said the awarded officers had worked with exceptional commitment and bravery in apprehending suspects involved in serious crimes. The DIG added that courage, courtesy, and transparency should remain the hallmarks of Islamabad Police, while officers must continue to serve with honesty and professionalism.

He said the recognition of such efforts not only enhances the prestige of Islamabad Police at the national level but also reflects positively on the force internationally.

Police sources said there had been a sense of unease among officers in the past over delayed recognition of their services. However, the recent acknowledgment by the DIG has boosted morale, with personnel now feeling more satisfied and motivated in performing their duties.

The award recipients expressed gratitude for the recognition, calling the acknowledgment of their services highly encouraging and motivating.

