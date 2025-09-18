Six Gamblers Held; Stake Money, Betting Tools Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Dera police have raided a gambling den and arrested six accused involved in betting in the limits of Paharpur police station.
The raid was conducted under the supervision of SP Paharpur Division Syed Asad Ali Shah and SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal, led by SHO Qasim Khan,said a police spokesman on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Paharpur police arrested the suspects and recovered Rs 6,740 in stake money along with seven betting tools.
The arrested individuals were identified as Sohraan Khan, Kazim Din, Muhammad Naeem, Nauman, Muhammad Akhtar alias Sher Muhammad, and Muhammad Ahsan.
A case has been registered against the accused, while District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said the crackdown against criminal activities would continue without discrimination.
Recent Stories
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tragic loss of little Umar sparks national debate on vomiting risks, parental responsibility2 minutes ago
-
DWO delegation briefs SP Faqirabad on social crimes, community issues2 minutes ago
-
10th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Asfandyar Bukhari observed in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Four suspects arrested for illegal hunting2 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers held; stake money, betting tools recovered2 minutes ago
-
'Recharge Pakistan Project' reviewed in DI Khan to tackle climate challenges2 minutes ago
-
WFP,Secretariat to support children,women in flood-affected districts2 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance12 minutes ago
-
Seerat Week 2025 co concludes at PMC22 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests five suspects involved in human smuggling32 minutes ago
-
Petroleum minister briefed on OGRA initiatives42 minutes ago
-
Ichhra Bazaar set to undergo major upgradation42 minutes ago