Six Gamblers Held; Stake Money, Betting Tools Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Dera police have raided a gambling den and arrested six accused involved in betting in the limits of Paharpur police station.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of SP Paharpur Division Syed Asad Ali Shah and SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal, led by SHO Qasim Khan,said a police spokesman on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Paharpur police arrested the suspects and recovered Rs 6,740 in stake money along with seven betting tools.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sohraan Khan, Kazim Din, Muhammad Naeem, Nauman, Muhammad Akhtar alias Sher Muhammad, and Muhammad Ahsan.

A case has been registered against the accused, while District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said the crackdown against criminal activities would continue without discrimination.

