Four Suspects Arrested For Illegal Hunting
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The wildlife department in Sargodha took a decisive action against illegal hunting
and bird trapping in the district.
According to the Wildlife spokesperson here on Thursday, during a raid along the Jhelum River,
four suspects were apprehended while attempting to catch birds, and several bird traps, pigeons,
quails, and other small hunting birds were seized.
The Wildlife team also confiscated four quail-catching nets in separate operations in
Silanwali and Kot Momin tehsils, adding that two cases resulted in fines totaling Rs 180,000,
while three more cases are currently pending in court.
