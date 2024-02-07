11 candidates to contest for NA-218 seat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) As many as eleven candidates would have a tough competition for NA-218 seat, being held on February 8, elections.

According to details, for national assembly constituency NA-218 Hyderabad, 11 candidates have prepared to contest the elections. A total number of registered voters in this constituency, is 339667 including 178678 male and 160989 female voters.

Among others, the two political party candidates Syed Hussain Tariq and Naseem Akhter of MQM-P, will have competition on the polling day.

Other candidates who are preparing to contest general elections include Muharram Khan (Ind), Kamran (Ind), Muhammad Umer (TLP), Muhammad Rizwan (Ind), Muhammad Rizwan Shaikh (JUI-N), Sajjad Ahmed (Ind), Muhammad Bux (Ind),Mehak Rafiq (MML) and Zubair Khadim (JIP).

