11 Candidates To Contest For NA-218 Seat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 11:23 PM
As many as eleven candidates would have a tough competition for NA-218 seat, being held on February 8, elections
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) As many as eleven candidates would have a tough competition for NA-218 seat, being held on February 8, elections.
According to details, for national assembly constituency NA-218 Hyderabad, 11 candidates have prepared to contest the elections. A total number of registered voters in this constituency, is 339667 including 178678 male and 160989 female voters.
Among others, the two political party candidates Syed Hussain Tariq and Naseem Akhter of MQM-P, will have competition on the polling day.
Other candidates who are preparing to contest general elections include Muharram Khan (Ind), Kamran (Ind), Muhammad Umer (TLP), Muhammad Rizwan (Ind), Muhammad Rizwan Shaikh (JUI-N), Sajjad Ahmed (Ind), Muhammad Bux (Ind),Mehak Rafiq (MML) and Zubair Khadim (JIP).
APP/nsm/
Recent Stories
ECP suspends civil servant for video message
All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division
Candidate remains safe in attack on election office
All set for general election in Bajaur
Foolproof security beefed up for general election in Larkana
Provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh visits Mirpurkhas
One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion
EU court backs Ryanair in Dutch aid case for KLM
All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi
28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blasts
Man kills father in Attock
ECC approves Rs 10 b grant for Ministry of IT & Telecommunication
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP suspends civil servant for video message6 minutes ago
-
All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division8 minutes ago
-
Candidate remains safe in attack on election office8 minutes ago
-
All set for general election in Bajaur8 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security beefed up for general election in Larkana8 minutes ago
-
Provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh visits Mirpurkhas6 minutes ago
-
One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion6 minutes ago
-
All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blasts6 minutes ago
-
Man kills father in Attock5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal visit shrines of Garhi Khudabakhsh6 minutes ago
-
Police hold flag march in city6 minutes ago