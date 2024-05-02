11 criminals arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Sargodha police,after launching a massive crackdown against criminals,on Thursday arrested 11 criminals across the district.

Police said that the teams raided at various localities and held-- Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.

6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor,12 pistols, 4 guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.