11 Criminals Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 09:30 AM

11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Sargodha police,after launching a massive crackdown against criminals,on Thursday arrested 11 criminals across the district.

Police said that the teams raided at various localities and held-- Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.

6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor,12 pistols, 4 guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

