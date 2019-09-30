UrduPoint.com
11 Drugs Pushers Held With 14.9 Kg Chars In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:19 PM

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 11 drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered a total of 14.900 kg hashish from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 11 drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered a total of 14.900 kg hashish from their possession.

Hajipura police recovered 1.630 kg hashish from Safdar near Sardar Begum Chowk.

Niakapura police arrested Samar from Nizamabad with 1.320 kg hashish.

Qilla Kalarwala police arrested Zulfiqar with 1.6 kg hashish.

Phalora police intercepted Baqar near Chiwinda and recovered 1.350 kg hashish from him.

City Pasrur police arrested Nadeem from Satra Morh with 1.

350 kg chars.

Sadr Pasrur police arrested Mustafa from Pasrur Road with 1.320 kg chars.

Beguwala police intercepted Umer near Malhi Chowk and recovered 1.340 kg hashish from him.

Airport police arrested Abbas near Rodas village with 1.320 kg hashish.

Sambrial police arrested Bilawal from Sambrial Morh with 1.300 kg hashish and Sarfraz near Majra Kalan village with 1.240 kg chars.

Motra police nabbed Sarwar near Baig Chowk and recovered 1.130 kg hashish from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

