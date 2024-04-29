Open Menu

RDA Authorities Directed To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Construction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

RDA authorities directed to take strict action against illegal construction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal construction.

According to an RDA spokesman, the DG while chairing a meeting instructed the MP&TE Directorate of RDA to make all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens regarding the construction of residential and commercial buildings.

She said that strict action should be taken without any discrimination against illegal constructions, encroachments, and commercial activities in residential areas.

He said the DG had directed the Estate Management Directorate of RDA to work hard to expedite the process of the property transfer cases.

The spokesman said the DG had also given special tasks to the officers concerned to ease traffic flow on the city roads.

