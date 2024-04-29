Restoration Of Damaged Roads In Upper KP Starts; Five Killed, Six Injured: PDMA
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday said that several roads were damaged in Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Mansehra and Upper Kohistan due to land sliding and floods caused by heavy downpours in the province.
According to the PDMA report, at least five persons were killed and six injured, adding that 100 cattle perished, 42 houses, four schools and six other buildings were damaged in various incidents reported from Bajaur, Battagram, Mansehra, Buner, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Lower Chitral, Malakand, Mohmand, Nowshera, Orakzai, Shangla, Swat, Dir upper and Lower due to widespread rain.
It said that Shishiko-Madaklasht road, Chitral-Garamchashma road, Ayun-Bumborate Bobash road were blocked in Lower Chitral while Chukyatan-Sheringal road,, Shalgah-Bedami road, Thall Jandrai road, Bandai to Buchail road and Sheringal-Douangdara roads were affected in Upper Dir.
Similarly, the Link road to Bhandhian was washed away by heavy rain water in Mansehra and KKH was two-way blocked at RD-311 near Bodha bridge in Upper Kohistan.
It added that the district administrations along with highways had started restoration work on all the damaged roads and assured that soon the road links would be opened for traffic.
