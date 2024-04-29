Gas suspension schedule issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued gas suspension schedule due to maintenance and repair work of main gas pipeline near Abdullah Pur Flyover, here on Tuesday(April 30,2024).

According to SNGPL sources, the gas supply will remain suspended for 12 hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

from Daewoo Road to GTS,Jail Road to islam Nagar,Civil Line area,Bholay Di Jhuggi,Mai Di Jhuggi, Lorry Adda area, Allied Hospital area,Baba Qaim Sain Road,Siddhu pura,Kanak Basti,Chatri Wala Chowk,Jhumra road,Sargodha road and their adjacent localities on April 30 (Tuesday).

The consumers should switch off their gas appliances to avoid any untoward incident after restoration of gas supply,he added.