Gas Suspension Schedule Issued
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued gas suspension schedule due to maintenance and repair work of main gas pipeline near Abdullah Pur Flyover, here on Tuesday(April 30,2024).
According to SNGPL sources, the gas supply will remain suspended for 12 hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
from Daewoo Road to GTS,Jail Road to islam Nagar,Civil Line area,Bholay Di Jhuggi,Mai Di Jhuggi, Lorry Adda area, Allied Hospital area,Baba Qaim Sain Road,Siddhu pura,Kanak Basti,Chatri Wala Chowk,Jhumra road,Sargodha road and their adjacent localities on April 30 (Tuesday).
The consumers should switch off their gas appliances to avoid any untoward incident after restoration of gas supply,he added.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CWAs to boost overseas employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad50 minutes ago
-
Opaque Wheat Bags Distribution: Record of 6000 bags allegedly found missing at PASSCO centre50 minutes ago
-
OPF to establish new female academic block in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Restoration of damaged roads in Upper KP starts; five killed, six injured: PDMA1 hour ago
-
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media1 hour ago
-
One killed, several injured in accident2 hours ago
-
Urdu fiction writer A Hameed remembered on death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Abducted session judge Shakirullah Marwat unconditionally released: CTD2 hours ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio drive begins in 91 districts from Monday2 hours ago
-
PM meets Bill Gates; urges sustained efforts by partners for polio-free Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Capital police to exercise zero tolerance policy against street crimes, drug abuse3 hours ago
-
PM to address closing plenary of WEF special meeting, meet Saudi ministers today3 hours ago