Open Menu

IRSA Releases 170,200 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

IRSA releases 170,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 170,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 258,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1454.91 feet and was 40.91 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 48,800 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1148.35 feet, which was 98.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 69,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 82,900, 53,400, 57,200 and 39,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 111,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 22,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

8 seconds ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

2 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

2 days ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

2 days ago
 England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan