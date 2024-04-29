IRSA releases 170,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 170,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 258,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1454.91 feet and was 40.91 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 48,800 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1148.35 feet, which was 98.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 69,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 82,900, 53,400, 57,200 and 39,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 111,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 22,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.