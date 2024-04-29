OPF To Establish New Female Academic Block In Rawalpindi
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would establish OPF Higher Secondary Girls School Academic Block the government's unwavering commitment to providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis.
An official source told APP that the construction of a new Academic Block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School, Rawalpindi reflects the government's dedication to meet the educational needs of both the overseas community and the general public.
At present, 710 students including 279 children of Overseas Pakistanis are enrolled in the said school. New Academic Block will be constructed on an area of 21057 Sqr. Ft to accommodate around 300 more students. The proposed construction work of the new academic block will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.99.93 million. The new academic block includes classrooms, daycare, a conference room, an art studio, a medical room, and a cafeteria.
Highlighting the alignment with the Prime Minister's vision, he underscored the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development's relentless efforts to extend maximum facilities and assistance to Pakistani expatriates, not only domestically but globally. Recognizing the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy, he affirmed the government's commitment to exploring all avenues to facilitate them comprehensively.
He expressed optimism regarding the pivotal role overseas Pakistanis can play in national development, leveraging their knowledge, expertise, and global exposure for the betterment of the country.
He commended the management of OPF for the successful launch of the new academic block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School, Rawalpindi, underscoring the importance of such initiatives in fostering educational growth.
