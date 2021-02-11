11 petrol pumps sealed in Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The District Administration of Charsadda on Thursday during a crackdown sealed 11 petrol pumps for having no proper legal documentation to run the business.

The team of district administration under the headship of Assistant Commissioner Charsadda, Adnan Jameel inspected petrol pumps in various areas of the district and sealed 11 petrol pumps over failing to present legal documents.

On the occasion Customs Police also accompanied the team.

The Assistant Commissioner warned the owners of petrol pumps that no one would be allowed to sell petrol without legal permission, adding action against illegal petrol pumps would continue till achieving the desired end.