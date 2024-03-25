11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

The latest publication by Tasneem Abidi, a renowned Urdu poet residing in America, titled ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat," has been released

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) District administration has arrested 11 shopkeepers over profiteering during a crackdown launched across the district on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a special crackdown was being carried out across the district against profiteers under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali. The price control magistrates visiting different markets on daily basis to check price lists under the vision to provide relief to masses during the holy month of Ramadan to prevent profiteering.

The DC said that stern action was being taken over profiteering and hoarding across the district.

He said that the price control magistrates have checked 5148 shops in the last 24 hours and imposed fine of Rs 177,000 on various profiteers while 13 FIRs have been registered and 11 shopkeepers have been arrested over violations.

He maintained that crackdown would continue to discourage profiteering and to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates during the holy month.

APP/kmr/thh