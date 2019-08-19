UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Wheelie-doers Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

11 wheelie-doers arrested in Faisalabad

The traffic police have arrested 11 wheelie-doers from various parts of Faisalabad during the last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The traffic police have arrested 11 wheelie-doers from various parts of Faisalabad during the last two days.

A spokesman for the City Traffic Police said here Monday that a campaign had been underway against wheelie-doers currently without any discrimination.

Those arrested were identified as Zaman, Ali Hasan, Adil Shehzad, Asad Ali, Bilal, Muazzam, Ehsan Akram, Talha Bilal, Aqib and Nuaman and others.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Traffic Asad Ali From

Recent Stories

Turkish defense minister visits border area for sa ..

2 minutes ago

Forest deptt plants 600,000 saplings in Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

German, Russian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago

MoHR to provide soft loans for imprisoned women

2 minutes ago

Government's performance wins hearts of nation: Le ..

7 minutes ago

GB Governor assures to get special grant for flood ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.