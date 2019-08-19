11 Wheelie-doers Arrested In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:53 PM
The traffic police have arrested 11 wheelie-doers from various parts of Faisalabad during the last two days
A spokesman for the City Traffic Police said here Monday that a campaign had been underway against wheelie-doers currently without any discrimination.
Those arrested were identified as Zaman, Ali Hasan, Adil Shehzad, Asad Ali, Bilal, Muazzam, Ehsan Akram, Talha Bilal, Aqib and Nuaman and others.