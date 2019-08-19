11 wheelie-doers arrested in Faisalabad

The traffic police have arrested 11 wheelie-doers from various parts of Faisalabad during the last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The traffic police have arrested 11 wheelie-doers from various parts of Faisalabad during the last two days.

A spokesman for the City Traffic Police said here Monday that a campaign had been underway against wheelie-doers currently without any discrimination.

Those arrested were identified as Zaman, Ali Hasan, Adil Shehzad, Asad Ali, Bilal, Muazzam, Ehsan Akram, Talha Bilal, Aqib and Nuaman and others.