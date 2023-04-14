UrduPoint.com

11-year-old Boy Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) ::A teenage boy was shot dead by unknown accused in Chamkot area of Hayaserai in Lal Qilla tehsil here on Friday.

Police said, 11-year-old Kamal, son of Badshah Azeem wasshot dead by unknown accused near his home on Friday morning.

The accused managed to flee the scene after killing the young boy.

The police of Hayaserai said investigation into the incident was underway however so far no clue of the assailants was ascertained.

