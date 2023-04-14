11-year-old boy shot dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) ::A teenage boy was shot dead by unknown accused in Chamkot area of Hayaserai in Lal Qilla tehsil here on Friday.

Police said, 11-year-old Kamal, son of Badshah Azeem wasshot dead by unknown accused near his home on Friday morning.

The accused managed to flee the scene after killing the young boy.

The police of Hayaserai said investigation into the incident was underway however so far no clue of the assailants was ascertained.