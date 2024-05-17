CM Directs IG To Recover Stolen Idols, Other Goods From Ramapir Temple
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday took notice of the theft of idols and other valuables from the "Rama Pir" temple in Tando Adam and has sought a report from concerned authorities.
According to statement issued here from CM House, Shah directed the IG Police to recover all stolen goods including idols and submit him report forthwith.
Murad Ali Shah said that no high-handedness to the minorities would not be tolerated.
CM also directed the IG Sindh to submit a progress report regarding the recovery of the child abducted three days ago from Pano Aqil. He also sought a report regarding recovery of the abductees in the last three day.
Murad Ali Shah also directed to enhance Police patrolling in Karachi and other areas where crime rate is high.
The IG Police was told to send details of the operation being carried out in Katcha areas of the province to CM Secretariat.
Recent Stories
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against criminals continue,11 suspects arrested; bikes, phones, weapons recovered31 seconds ago
-
Khawaja asks for enhanced security measures within premises of National Assembly41 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers 133 kg drugs in five operations10 minutes ago
-
Experts on World Hypertension Day stress awareness for healthy lifestyle, exercise11 minutes ago
-
“Suthra Punjab Program” underway successfully :DC11 minutes ago
-
Another 92 meters disconnected on gas theft, Rs 2 mln fine imposed11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 238,900 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level40 minutes ago
-
Two killed41 minutes ago
-
Problems of merged areas' police being solved on priority basis: IGP1 hour ago
-
Flags of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir hoisted in dignified ceremony at Kohala bridge2 hours ago
-
Japan important development partner of Pakistan: Tarar2 hours ago