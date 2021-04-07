UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,100 Visas Issued To Sikh Pilgrims For Baisakhi Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan 52 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:17 PM

1,100 visas issued to Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

The High Commission of Pakistan in India has issued 1,100 visas to Sikh pilgrims to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations being held from April 12 to 22.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The High Commission of Pakistan in India has issued 1,100 visas to Sikh pilgrims to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations being held from April 12 to 22.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions every year, a press release Wednesday said.

"The issuance of pilgrimage visas is a part of the Government of Pakistan's efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines. This also reflects the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to faithfully implement the bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.

Pakistan takes pride in preserving sacred religious places and extending all possible facilitation for the visiting pilgrims of all faiths," it further added.

These visas have been issued as a "special gesture" by the Government of Pakistan in view of the importance of the event for Sikh marking the start of their new year.

On the occasion, Pakistan high commission also extended special felicitations to all those celebrating this auspicious occasion and wished them a fulfilling yatra.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Visit April Event All From Government

Recent Stories

G20 agrees more help for poorest Covid-hit nations ..

26 minutes ago

US economy poised for 'likely boom': JPMorgan's Di ..

26 minutes ago

PIA starts direct flights from Lahore to Skardu

26 minutes ago

Africa's largest film festival rescheduled for Oct ..

26 minutes ago

White House Seeks to Appoint Special Envoy to Halt ..

30 minutes ago

Dublin Euro 2020 games in doubt over lack of fan g ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.