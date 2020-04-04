UrduPoint.com
114 Arrested In Crackdown On Violation Of Section 144 In Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration Peshawar has arrested 114 persons and also sealed four schools in a crackdown on the violation of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.PC) declared as precautionary measure to prevent the possible outbreak of the Corona Virus.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali Shah and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Ishfaq Khan arrested 42 persons from Charsadda Road, Ring Road and G.T. Road for violation of the Section 144 while AC Islahuddin and AAC Habibullah taken into custody 34 persons from Dabgari Gardens, Ramdas and Kohat Road localities.

Similarly, AACs Shah Wazir and Gulshan Ara arrested 28 and 10 persons from Warsak Road and Saddar respectively.

The personnel of both Pakistan Army and Police participated in the crackdown against the violators of the Section 144.

The arrested persons were included all those roaming in vehicles unnecessarily, gathered in playgrounds and roaming in bazaars without any justification. Proceeding against the arrested persons would be initiated under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The district administration has also sealed four schools and persons of their management were arrested for their schools open in violation of the officially announced lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has appealed the people to avoid unnecessary come from houses. Otherwise, legal proceeding would be initiated against them.

