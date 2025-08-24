12 Criminals Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 11:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Police on Sunday arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district.
According to police, the teams of different police stations raided various localities
and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arsalan,Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan,
Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.
8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns,
three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
