CTO Pari Gul Reviews Traffic In Commercial Hubs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Pari Gul Tareen, soon after assuming charge, conducted a surprise late-night visit to the Federal capital’s major commercial centers to review traffic arrangements.
An official told APP on Sunday that she interacted with traders and citizens during the inspection, listened to their problems related to traffic flow, and directed officers concerned to resolve them without delay.
The official said the CTO instructed traffic personnel to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles in all circumstances, urging them to regulate congestion in an organized manner while treating citizens with courtesy.
She emphasized the need for proper motorcycle and vehicle parking lines in markets and ordered accelerated action against double and illegal parking.
The CTO Pari Gul said officers must remain steadfast in crowded areas and provide maximum facilitation to the public with alertness, while shoppers must also follow traffic laws.
She warned that legal action would be taken without discrimination against those causing hindrances to traffic flow.
The CTO further appealed to citizens not to park vehicles on main highways, to use designated parking areas, and to fully cooperate with traffic wardens for smooth traffic management.
/APP-rzr-mkz
