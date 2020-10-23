UrduPoint.com
12 Outlaws Arrested; Police Recover Over 3.5 Kg Charras, Fireworks Items

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:29 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The police in their crackdown against anti-social elements arrested 12 lawbreakers besides recovering over 3.5 kg charras, fireworks and other items from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He informed that Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and held Nasir for having 2250 grams charras.

R.A.Bazaar police also rounded up an accused namely Amjid Abbas for carrying 1500 grams charras.

Similarly, Waris Khan police raided and held four fireworks dealers namely Faizan, Usama Farooq, Malik Rizwan and Muhammad Saleem besides recovering huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

Rattaamral police in another raid netted Yasir Ali and Muhammad Shahbaz for carrying fireworks items.

Taxila and Westridge police conducted two raids and arrested four accused, Saifullah, Muhammad Waseem, Idrees and Anwar Ali for running illegal LPG agencies.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused and police started further investigation.

The CPO appreciated the performance of police and directed them for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

