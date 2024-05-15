Open Menu

12 Power Thieves Booked

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM

12 power thieves booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 12 pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown against electricity pilferage here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, teams raided at various areas and caught 12 accused

involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The accused were identified as Wasim , Nadeem Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad,

Abu Ubaida, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq, Nazir, Numan, Naeem and Aoun Muhammad.

