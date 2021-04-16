1,239 shopping malls, restaurants sealed over SOPs violations

The district administration has sealed 1,239 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during last 31days in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 1,239 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during last 31days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Friday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true letter and spirit in district by taking strict action against violators. He said that 828 shopping malls, 288 restaurants, 44 marriage halls, 82 private schools were sealed during this period. He further said that the administration had also imposed a fine of Rs 1.9 million on shopkeepers and impounded 50 public vehicles over SOPs violation.