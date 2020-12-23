UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

127 Brick Kilns Converted To Zigzag Technology

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

127 brick kilns converted to zigzag technology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 127 brick kilns have converted their furnaces to eco-friendly zigzag technology to overcome the problem of environmental pollution and reduce emissions in the district.

The was stated by Deputy Director Environment Protection Department (EPD) Farhat Abbas Kamoka while talking to APP.

He said that a total of 444 brick kilns were functioning in the district, out of them, 127 had been shifted to zigzag technology while 30 were in the process of shifting to the latest technology. He said that earlier the Punjab government, under anti-smog measures, imposed a ban on running of traditional brick kilns till December 31.

He asked the owners to switch over to zigzag technology as traditional brick kilns would not be allowed to operate even after December 31. He said that notices in this regard had been issued to all traditional brick kiln ownerswith a direction to shift to zigzag technology.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab December All

Recent Stories

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

3 minutes ago

Senate election: Govt moves reference in SC to see ..

16 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

22 minutes ago

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

30 minutes ago

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

32 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.