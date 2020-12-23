127 brick kilns converted to zigzag technology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 127 brick kilns have converted their furnaces to eco-friendly zigzag technology to overcome the problem of environmental pollution and reduce emissions in the district.

The was stated by Deputy Director Environment Protection Department (EPD) Farhat Abbas Kamoka while talking to APP.

He said that a total of 444 brick kilns were functioning in the district, out of them, 127 had been shifted to zigzag technology while 30 were in the process of shifting to the latest technology. He said that earlier the Punjab government, under anti-smog measures, imposed a ban on running of traditional brick kilns till December 31.

He asked the owners to switch over to zigzag technology as traditional brick kilns would not be allowed to operate even after December 31. He said that notices in this regard had been issued to all traditional brick kiln ownerswith a direction to shift to zigzag technology.