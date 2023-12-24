128 candidates’ files nomination papers to contest General Election-2024 from Kamber-Shahdadkot district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A total of 128 contesting candidates have filed their nomination papers for National Assembly and Provincial Assembly Sindh seats from Kamber-Shahdadkot district for the general elections 2024 to be held on February 08, 2024.

According to details, 38 candidates have filed papers for Two National Assembly seats and 90 have filed nomination papers for the 04 Sindh Assembly seats in the Kamber-Shahdadkot district.

Nineteen (19) candidates of various political parties and independents filed their nomination Papers for NA-196 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -I), from where Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also filed his nomination form from the same constituency.

District Amir of JUI-F Larkana Maulana Nasir Mehmood Soomro filed his nomination papers for NA-196 (Kambar-Shahdadkot-I).

Besides, Nineteen (19) candidates filed their nomination forms for NA-197 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -II), from PPP Sindh president Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro submitted his nomination papers from the same constituency.

Whereas 90 candidates hailing from various political and religious parties and independents filed their nomination papers for the Four(4) Sindh Assembly seats of Kamber-Shahdadkot district.

14 candidates filed their nomination forms for PS-14 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -I); 35 candidates filed their nomination papers for PS-15 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -II); 18 candidates for PS-16 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -III) and 23 contesting candidates filed their nomination papers for PS-17 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -IV).