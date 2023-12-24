Open Menu

128 Candidates’ Files Nomination Papers To Contest General Election-2024 From Kamber-Shahdadkot District

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 11:50 PM

128 candidates’ files nomination papers to contest General Election-2024 from Kamber-Shahdadkot district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A total of 128 contesting candidates have filed their nomination papers for National Assembly and Provincial Assembly Sindh seats from Kamber-Shahdadkot district for the general elections 2024 to be held on February 08, 2024.

According to details, 38 candidates have filed papers for Two National Assembly seats and 90 have filed nomination papers for the 04 Sindh Assembly seats in the Kamber-Shahdadkot district.

Nineteen (19) candidates of various political parties and independents filed their nomination Papers for NA-196 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -I), from where Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also filed his nomination form from the same constituency.

District Amir of JUI-F Larkana Maulana Nasir Mehmood Soomro filed his nomination papers for NA-196 (Kambar-Shahdadkot-I).

Besides, Nineteen (19) candidates filed their nomination forms for NA-197 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -II), from PPP Sindh president Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro submitted his nomination papers from the same constituency.

Whereas 90 candidates hailing from various political and religious parties and independents filed their nomination papers for the Four(4) Sindh Assembly seats of Kamber-Shahdadkot district.

14 candidates filed their nomination forms for PS-14 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -I); 35 candidates filed their nomination papers for PS-15 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -II); 18 candidates for PS-16 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -III) and 23 contesting candidates filed their nomination papers for PS-17 (Kamber-Shahdadkot -IV).

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Provincial Assembly Larkana Nasir Same February From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers NA-196 NA-197 PS-14 PS-15 PS-16 PS-17

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

1 day ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

1 day ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

1 day ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

1 day ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

1 day ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

1 day ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan