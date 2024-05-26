13 died in tragic accident: thousands of citizens attend funeral prayer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Thousands of citizens attended the funeral prayer of the deceased persons, who died during the tragic accident on Saturday night at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of Qasba Larr, some 20 kilometers away from Multan city.

According to Rescue 1122, Nishtar hospital and local people, 13 persons died while another 8 sustained injuries after the collision of a passenger van and truck near Adda Muhammadwala, in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

A hiace van was heading to Bhakkar from Multan when it collided with a truck on Saturday late night. The persons in the passenger van belonged to the same family.

The deceased persons are identified as Saim, Aslam, Shehnaz, Dilbar, Sajjad, Umar, Siddiqa, Benish, Nadeem, Walisha, Sumaira, Ali Haider, Shafique, and Fahad.

The funeral ceremony was led by Moulana Syed Zamin Shah and it was attended by local politicians including MPA Kamran Abdullah Marral, Ex-MPA Tariq Abdullah, and thousands of citizens hailing from different walks of life.

The death toll can increase as some injured persons are reported critical at Nishtar Hospital.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police are investigating the incident.