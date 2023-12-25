Open Menu

135 Male, 7 Female For NA, 470 Male, 22 Female Submitted Papers For PK Seats In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) As many as 135 male and seven female candidates have submitted their nomination papers for five National Assembly seats while 470 male and 22 female have submitted their nomination papers for 13 provincial assembly seats in Peshawar for General Elections 2024.

According to a notification issued here on Sunday by the provincial election commission, said that 33 males have submitted nomination papers for NA-28 Peshawar-I, 21 males have submitted nomination papers for NA-29 Peshawar-II, 25 males and two females have submitted nomination papers for NA-30 Peshawar-III, 28 males and two females have submitted nomination papers for NA-31 Peshawar-IV and 25 male and two female have submitted nomination papers for NA-32 Peshawar-V.

Similarly, for PK-72 Peshawar-I 35 males and 1 female have submitted their nomination papers. PK-73 Peshawar-II 33 male, 2 female, PK-74 Peshawar-III male 29, PK-75 Peshawar-IV 38 male,1 female, PK-76 Peshawar-V 22 male, 2 female, PK-77 Peshawar-VI 29 male, PK-78 Peshawar-VII 32 male, 1 female, PK-79 Peshawar-VIII 46 male, 4 female, PK-80 Peshawar-IX 28 male, 2 female, PK-81 Peshawar-X 59 male, 5 female, PK-82 Peshawar-XI 39 male, 1 female, PK-83 Peshawar-XII 41 male, 3 female and PK-84 Peshawar-XIII 39 male have submitted their nomination papers.

