136 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day

1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:38 PM

136 power pilferers nabbed in a day

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 136 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 136 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying with task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 168,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 25 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.

