137 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

137 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :-:The COVID-19 has taken 3 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 94,360 after the registration of 137 new cases.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday, the total number of deaths has so far been recorded as 2169.

The P&SHD confirmed that 49 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura,12 in Rawalpindi, 13 in Gujranwala, 8 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 7 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin, 7 in Multan, 1 in Vehari, 8 in Faisalabad, 1 in Chiniot, 3 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Jhang, 1 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali, 1 in Khushab, 1 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 2 in Sahiwal and 3 in Okara districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 775,969 tests for COVID-19so far while 86,266 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

