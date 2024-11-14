Open Menu

14 Booked Over Burning Trash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 05:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and the district administration got registered cases against 14 individuals for burning waste, while more than 50 cases were filed over the past three days against those setting fire to crop residue.

Additionally, 20 people have been arrested as part of these stringent measures.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC , Abdul Razzaq Dogar, stated that water sprinkling was being ensured in morning and evening time across the district to minimize dust and pollution.

He highlighted ongoing efforts for specialized road scraping to eliminate dust.

To ensure effective action against those violating anti-burning regulations, the CEO announced the formation of a special task force. The team will respond promptly to complaints and take swift action. Furthermore, all under construction sites for ongoing projects are being treated with special water sprinkling to control dust, he concluded.

