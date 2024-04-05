Open Menu

14 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 14 accused besides recovering over 3 kg charras, 20 liters liquor, 840 liters petrol, five 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Civil Lines and New Town police arrested seven accused namely Rehmatullah, Chan Waiz, Faisal, Ashfaq, Naveed, Arshad and Nazim and recovered 3 kg charras and 20 liters liquor.

Rawat police arrested Imran and Faizan Abbas for operating illegal petrol agency and recovered 840 liters petrol from their possession.

Meanwhile, Westridge, R.A.Bazaar and Gujar Khan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and netted five accused namely Umar Ali, Habib, Umar Khan, Shehzad and Gulfam and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

