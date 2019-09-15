UrduPoint.com
142 Criminals Held, Items Worth Rs 10m Recovered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad police has arrested 142 outlaws and recovered looted items worth more than Rs 10 million during the last week, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Owing to directions received from Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed to ensure the arrest of anti-social elements, he said, the police had succeeded to trace 36 dacoity, robbery and car lifting cases.

The police also arrested 19 absconders during the same period while 11 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities, he said and added that 4.560 kilogram hashish, 375 kilogram heroin and wine bottles were recovered from them. Eight persons for having illegal weapons were nabbed and 07 pistols, 08 Kalashnikov rifles were recovered from them, the spokesman added.

He said, 56 other accused were busted for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various natures while 46 were arrested for robbery cases and looted items including gold ornaments was recovered from their possession.

The police teams also made a successful arrest of two persons involved in fake Currency case, he said.

The IGP Islamabad has appreciated the performance of Islamabad Police and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law. He appealed the citizens to cooperate with cops in curbing the offenders to make Islamabad crime free city.

