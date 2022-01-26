1446 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 1446 new Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 1446 new Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

With record highest 1146 new cases in a single day, the total active Corona cases in the province has climbed to 5876. Six persons have also been died of the virus during last 24 hours reaching toll from the virus in the province to 5986.

During the same period, 78 patients have also been recovered from the disease. A total of 11119 tests were conducted out of which 1446 have proved positive for coronavirus.