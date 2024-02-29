15 'criminals' Arrested
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested 15 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them.
In a crackdown on criminals, the police arrested Nouman, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Moin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08-kg hashish from them.
Cases were registered against the accused.
