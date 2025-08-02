Open Menu

15-day Clean & Green KP Campaign Launched

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM

15-day clean & green KP campaign launched

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A 15 days clean and green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa campaign was launched aimed at improving hygiene through mass mobilization.

Under the directives of the provincial government, the district administration of Peshawar launched the campaign.

The campaign focuses on cleanliness operations, timely waste removal, improved drainage, and public awareness walks.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram, teams from the district administration, capital metropolitan government, town administration, civil defense, PDA, and other relevant departments are actively engaged in various areas.

Special cleaning activities are being carried out in streets, markets, government offices, schools, and hospitals.

Additionally, to raise public awareness about cleanliness, awareness walks, mosque announcements, and social media campaigns are ongoing to highlight the importance of cleanliness among citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram said the campaign is not just the government's responsibility but a collective duty of every citizen. "We must all work together to keep our city clean.”

Citizens are urged to dispose of garbage in designated areas, avoid encroachments, and cooperate with sanitation staff so that Peshawar can become a healthier and more beautiful city.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan