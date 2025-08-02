15-day clean & green KP campaign launched

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A 15 days clean and green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa campaign was launched aimed at improving hygiene through mass mobilization.

Under the directives of the provincial government, the district administration of Peshawar launched the campaign.

The campaign focuses on cleanliness operations, timely waste removal, improved drainage, and public awareness walks.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram, teams from the district administration, capital metropolitan government, town administration, civil defense, PDA, and other relevant departments are actively engaged in various areas.

Special cleaning activities are being carried out in streets, markets, government offices, schools, and hospitals.

Additionally, to raise public awareness about cleanliness, awareness walks, mosque announcements, and social media campaigns are ongoing to highlight the importance of cleanliness among citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram said the campaign is not just the government's responsibility but a collective duty of every citizen. "We must all work together to keep our city clean.”

Citizens are urged to dispose of garbage in designated areas, avoid encroachments, and cooperate with sanitation staff so that Peshawar can become a healthier and more beautiful city.

APP/fam