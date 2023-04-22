15 injured in Karachi aerial firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :At least fifteen persons were injured in an aerial firing that took place in different parts of Karachi on eve of Eid, Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, aerial firing was reported in different parts of Karachi including Korangi, Orangi Town, Raees Amrohi, Nizamabad, Baldia 5, Landi Mansehra Colony, Liyari and Soldier Bazar area.

As a result of the firing, some fifteen persons were injured in the incident.

Those injured during the aerial firing were identified as Zain (13), Sumaira (12), Arwa (6), Kamran (30), Aimen (6), Zeshan (40), and many others.

The injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital and Abbassi Shaheed Hospital. The people are celebrating "Chand Raat" across Karachi and aerial firing is being reported in different parts.

However, the Police team started a search operation to control the firing.