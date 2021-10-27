UrduPoint.com

15 Khyber Police Officials Suspended Over Corruption

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:13 PM

15 Khyber police officials suspended over corruption

Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz has suspended the services of 15 police officials on charges of corruption and irregularities and directed them to report to police lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz has suspended the services of 15 police officials on charges of corruption and irregularities and directed them to report to police lines.

The action was taken upon receipt of complaints from various check post in-charges of district Khyber and Trafic Highways Police.

In a statement issued from the Shah-Kas-Police centre in Jamrud on Tuesday said salaries of the suspended police personnel were also withheld till the completion of an enquiry initiated against them.

The DPO said that the suspended police officials would be removed from their services if charges leveled against them were proven. He said the process of reward and punishment would continue in Khyber Police.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Jamrud Post From

Recent Stories

Oil prices rise amid tight supplies

Oil prices rise amid tight supplies

3 minutes ago
 Railways retrieve 478 acres land from illegal occu ..

Railways retrieve 478 acres land from illegal occupants

3 minutes ago
 UN should force India to resolve Kashmir issue: Pa ..

UN should force India to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak envoy

4 minutes ago
 Australian research finds vascular disease in COVI ..

Australian research finds vascular disease in COVID-19 not caused by viral infec ..

4 minutes ago
 Hiroshima nuclear bomb survivor and campaigner die ..

Hiroshima nuclear bomb survivor and campaigner dies at 96

4 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.