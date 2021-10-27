15 Khyber police officials suspended over corruption

Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz has suspended the services of 15 police officials on charges of corruption and irregularities and directed them to report to police lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz has suspended the services of 15 police officials on charges of corruption and irregularities and directed them to report to police lines.

The action was taken upon receipt of complaints from various check post in-charges of district Khyber and Trafic Highways Police.

In a statement issued from the Shah-Kas-Police centre in Jamrud on Tuesday said salaries of the suspended police personnel were also withheld till the completion of an enquiry initiated against them.

The DPO said that the suspended police officials would be removed from their services if charges leveled against them were proven. He said the process of reward and punishment would continue in Khyber Police.