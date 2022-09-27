15 nanbais arrested for selling under-weight roti

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Syeda Zainab Naqvi on Tuesday took action on public complaints and arrested 15 nanbais for selling low-weight bread.

During inspection of tandoors at Arbab Road, Bilal Lane, Jahangir Abad and Old Bara Road was made on public complaints regarding sale of under-weight roti, the AAC found 15 nanbais, selling roti on Rs 20 with less weight.

On the occasion many of the nanbais were fined on the spot. She directed the nanbais to sale bread with prescribed weight and rate of Rs 15 otherwise stern legal action would be initiated against them.