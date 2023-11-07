15 reports of various committees presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) As many as 15 reports of various committees including Delegated Legislation, Federal education and Professional Training, on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Industries and Productions, Cabinet Secretariat and Rules of Procedure and Privileges were presented in the Senate on Tuesday.

The reports were presented by Mian Raza Rabbani, Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui, Mehr Taj Roghani, Khalida Ateeb, Saadia Abbasi and Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo in the House.

Chairman, Committee on Delegated Legislation Mian Raza Rabbani presented the fourth quarterly report of the Committee for the year 2022 and the first and second quarterly reports for the year 2023, as required under sub-rule (3) of Rule 172E of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui presented four reports of the Committee on the bill further to amend the International Islamic University Ordinance, 1985 [The International Islamic University (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the bill further to amend the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Act, 1975 [The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the bill to provide for establishment of the University of Management and Technology Lahore [The University of Management and Technology Lahore Bill, 2023] and the bill to set up premier institute of advance studies [The Premier Institute of Advance Studies Bill, 2023].

Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani on behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Mohammad Humayun Mohmand presented three reports of the Committee on the bill to make provisions for medical aid and treatment of injured persons in the Islamabad Capital Territory [The Islamabad Capital Territory Injured Persons (Medical Aid) Bill, 2023], the bill to provide for mandatory opportunistic screening for hypertension and to strengthen health systems, particularly at Primary care to treat hypertension in Pakistan [The Pakistan Opportunistic Screening and Treatment of Hypertension Bill, 2023] and on a Calling Attention Notice moved by Senators Rana Maqbool Ahmad and Kamran Murtaza on 4th August 2023, regarding recent malfunctioning of the AC system in OPD, Emergency ward and especially Children OPD in PIMS and Polyclinic Hospital resulting in the death of Patients.

Similarly, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Industries and Productions Khalida Ateeb presented two reports of the Committee on the subject matter of starred Question No.15 asked by Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi on 25th July, 2023, regarding the Names of nonfunctional state-owned enterprises in the country at present and the details of profit and operational expenditure of Pakistan Steel Mills during the last five years with years wise breakup and a number of utility stores in the country, their functioning and mechanism for checks and balance.

Moreover, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Saadia Abbasi presented two reports of the Committee about details of written tests conducted by FPSC for recruitment against various posts during the last two years and the bill to provide for management and regulation of Toshakhana [The Toshakhana (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2022].

Meanwhile, Chairman, Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo presented two reports of the Committee on a Privilege Motion moved by Senator Falak Naz against the Chief Secretary (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Commissioner (Malakand Division), Deputy Commissioner (Upper Chitral) and Deputy Commissioner (Lower Chitral) and a Privilege Motion moved by Senators Fida Muhammad, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmed Zai and Shamim Afridi against the Secretary Petroleum Division for inappropriate and rude behavior.

