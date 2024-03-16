Open Menu

15 Shopkeepers Held Over Profiteering, Hoarding

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM

15 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates imposed Rs 2,57,000 fine and 26 cases got registered against shopkeepers over illegal profiteering and hoarding.

Strict action was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders, adulterators across the district.

The price magistrates checked 4527 shops during last 24 hours under the directions of Deputy Commissioner and 15 people were arrested.

DC said that the administration was active to provide relief to public. Action was being taken against profiteers, hoarders and those involved in adulteration.

The performance of the price control magistrates was being evaluated by creating a separate dashboard of the performance.

APP/shn-sak

1210 hrs

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad C ..

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

2 minutes ago
 Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Prod ..

Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..

35 minutes ago
 Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Lahore man jailed over second marriage without per ..

Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

4 hours ago
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

12 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

13 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

13 hours ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

13 hours ago
 Released Senegal opponent makes first public appea ..

Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan