15 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates imposed Rs 2,57,000 fine and 26 cases got registered against shopkeepers over illegal profiteering and hoarding.

Strict action was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders, adulterators across the district.

The price magistrates checked 4527 shops during last 24 hours under the directions of Deputy Commissioner and 15 people were arrested.

DC said that the administration was active to provide relief to public. Action was being taken against profiteers, hoarders and those involved in adulteration.

The performance of the price control magistrates was being evaluated by creating a separate dashboard of the performance.

APP/shn-sak

1210 hrs