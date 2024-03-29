15 Shopkeepers Held Over Profiteering, Hoarding
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates imposed a Rs 1,98,500 fine and registered 10 cases against shopkeepers over illegal profiteering and hoarding.
Strict action was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders, and adulterators across the district.
The price magistrates inspected 5004 shops during the last 24 hours under the directions of the Deputy Commissioner and 15 people were arrested.
Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali said that no one was allowed to make illegal profiteering hoarding and adulteration. Indiscriminate action will be taken against the illegal profiteers.
He directed the shopkeepers to display the official price list at prominent places.
