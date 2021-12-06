UrduPoint.com

156 New Corona Cases Reported In Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :No death from coronavirus reported on Sunday, however, 156 new cases emerged when 12,307 tests conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, said 12,307 samples were tested which detected 156 cases that constituted 1.3 percent current detection rate.

He said so far 6,807,544 tests had been conducted against which 475,755 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.2 percent or 462,811 patients had recovered, including 40 overnight.

The chief minister said currently 5,318 patients were under treatment, of them 5,133 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 169 at different hospitals.

He said the condition of 169 patients was stated to be critical, including 12 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 156 new cases, 34 detected from Karachi, including 9 from East and South each, 7 Korangi and Central each and 2 Malir. Shaheed Benazirabad had 20, Sujawal 19, Nausheroferoze 15, Hyderabad 14, Matiari and Thatta 11 each, Mirpurkhas 9, Jamshoro 7, Larkana and Tharparkar 5 each, Sanghar 4, Jacobabad and Sukkur 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data, he said 24,683,240 vaccinations had been administered up to December 3rd, and added during the last 24 hours 183,126 vaccines were inoculated - in total 24,866,366 vaccines had administered.

He urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures to curb the deadly virus.

