156 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 07:08 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as156 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.
A fine sum of over Rs one million was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 3,47,000 electricity units. Over Rs one million was recovered from power pilferers on the spot.
As many as 110 new cases were registered and 12 electricity thieves were arrested on the spot.
