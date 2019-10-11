UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

157 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:05 PM

157 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 157 pilferers throughout South Punjab on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 157 pilferers throughout South Punjab on Friday.

Teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 179,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.2 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against four of them on charges of tampering meters.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

Trump Announces Intent to Nominate John Sullivan t ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey Pledges to Protect Civilians During Operati ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Hockey Federation names Pakistan's Olympi ..

6 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast in the city Lahore and other ..

15 minutes ago

Two including a women commit suicide in Hyderabad

15 minutes ago

Muscovites Lay Flowers at Late Soviet Cosmonaut Le ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.