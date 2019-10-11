157 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 157 pilferers throughout South Punjab on Friday.

Teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 179,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.2 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against four of them on charges of tampering meters.