16 days training for capacity building of Afghans in Fashion industry concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The 16-Days boot camp called Capacity Building Trainings for Afghans in the Fashion Industry' started by the Empowered Women Society of the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar and carried out in Lincoln Corner Peshawar, officially came to a close on Friday night.

According to a press release issued here, the program was launched with the support of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation to develop capacity and skills among Afghans living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, empowering them toward a successful future in the Fashion Industry.

This course trained 26 Afghans, both male and female, through 8 highly qualified trainers and 15 different modules ranging from designing, fashion, business, marketing, branding, etc.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Muhammad Ishaq emphasized on the importance of having business growth opportunities like these and urged the participants to think big and globally to reach new heights in business.

Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi hoped that this initiative will give way to future collaborations between both nations and wished for continuous growth and prosperity.

Joint Director of the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar, Dr. Usman Ghani also added that the university hosts more than 300 Afghan students that come through the Allama Iqbal Scholarship and hopes to facilitate future endeavors like these to facilitate continued growth within the community.

Dr. Hameedullah Fazel Khel Deputy Commercial Trade Attache of the Afghan Consulate General thanked Empowered Women Society and FNF for the work they put into the project and their persistent support of Afghans living in Pakistan.

Project Coordinator Dr. Muahammad Rafiq thanked all the stakeholders involved in the operation and completion of this program and expressed his interest in continuing projects like these that will benefit Afghans and Pakistanis alike.

The evening ended with an Attan dance and music performance prepared by the Afghan participants.