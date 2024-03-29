17 Injured During Roof Collapse At Iftar Dinner
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 09:31 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) As many as 17 people were injured due to roof collapse at an Iftar dinner in the precinct of Factory Area police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that the people gathered at rooftop of a godown near Ganish Mills Sarfraz Kanta for an Iftar dinner when old and redundant roof caved in due to overburden.
As a result, 17 people sustained multiple injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after providing first-aid and condition of 6 victims was stated to be serious.
Among the injured included Shoukat Hussain (40), Nazir Jahanzaib (42), Mahran Ramzan (22), Kashif Saleem (25), M. Afzal (28), Mustafa (35), Fahad Saeed (5), Kamran Saddique (57), Aslam Zulfiqar (30), Ibrahim (32), Idrees Saleem (35), M. Munir (50), Saeed (32), Malik Azeem (35), M. Ashraf (54), Atique Zulfiqar (21) and Fiyaz Sharif (30), he added.
