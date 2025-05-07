Open Menu

174 Students From 17 Universities Join ICCBS Thesis Support Program

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A total of 174 BS and MSc students from 17 different Universities across the country have been inducted into the annual BS/MSc Thesis Support Program at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

The thesis support program, started recently, aims to provide scholars with inclusive support during their thesis journey. The inaugural ceremony of the thesis support program was held at the UNESCO Chair on Medicinal and Bio-organic Natural Product Chemistry at ICCBS, University of Karachi, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Raza Shah, the Director of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, and UNESCO Chair Holder, congratulated the inducted students.

He informed the participants that the program’s Primary goal is to improve the student experience, promote research brilliance, and eventually, lay the foundation for future higher-level research programs.

He said the selected research students will be provided with world-class laboratories and research infrastructure at the international center.

Calling youth, the real wealth of Pakistan, Prof. Shah stressed the vital role of science and technology in national development, noting that the world’s leading institutions and scientists emerged through strong academic foundations.

He also noted that Pakistani youth have great potential to change the fate of the country. He said that ICCBS is a premier institution in the country with world-class facilities and its scholars.

Prof. Dr. Syed Ghulam Musharraf noted that the program will allow scholars to work under top mentors and publish their research in esteemed journals.

The support program, spanning six to 12 months, covers a wide range of scientific fields, including Organic, Analytical, Physical, Inorganic, and Applied Chemistry; Textile Chemistry; Biochemistry; Biotechnology; Physiology; Microbiology; Genetics; Pharmacology; and Artificial Intelligence in Health Sciences.

Dr. Reaz Ud Din, Coordinator of the UNESCO Chair, highlighted its role in promoting collaborative research both locally and internationally since its establishment in 2019.

